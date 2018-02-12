DEACONESS MARIAN JESTINA COLLINS CHARLES better known as MOTHER CHARLES, MARIAH and LILLY CHARLES of Georgetown died on Saturday February 3rd at the age of 94.

The funeral for the late DEACONESS MARIAN JESTINA COLLINS CHARLES better known as MOTHER CHARLES, MARIAH and LILLY CHARLES of Georgetown takes place on Saturday February 17th at the Georgetown Bethel Assembly church, according to Spiritual Baptist Rights. The Viewing and Open Tributes begins at 1pm. The service begins at 2:00. Burial will be at the Georgetown Cemetery.







