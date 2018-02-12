MENTAL HEALTH VALENTINES PROGRAM

The Mental Health Rehabilitation Centre says it is currently preparing to hold a major activity dubbed “A Flower for Family”, this Wednesday February 14th, Valentine’s Day.

Acting Senior Nursing Officer (SNO) at the Mental Health Rehabilitation Centre, Elizabeth Medford said patients at the Centre often experience loneliness because they are abandoned by relatives and friends.

Sister Medford said the objective of the program is to have members of the public work closer with the Mental Health Rehabilitation Centre as they seek to reintegrate their patients back into the society.

Medford said on Valentines Day, they want members of the public to bring a flower for patients at the center. Anyone can bring a flower for a patient and show them some love, it does not have to be a relative for a friend.

Sister Medford says studies have shown that when Mental Health patients receive love and support it aides in their rehabilitation process and they are seeking have patients receive this support from members of the public.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related