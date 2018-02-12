The government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines has announced the commencement of embankment protection work in the North River and South River.

Through funding from the World Bank, the government signed a contract on January 30th, 2018 with the Joint Venture firm Franco Sea Operations Construction for the works in the North River at a cost of 1 Million 6 Hundred and 20 Thousand, 36 Dollars and 27 cents.

A contract was signed on February 1st 2018 between the government and Franco Sea Operations Construction for the works in the South River at a cost of 6 Hundred 35 Thousand, 9 Hundred and 73 Dollars and 71 cents.

The works shall involve the laying of gabion mattresses, the erection of gabion basket walls, the underpinning of buildings and the expansion of a culvert.

In North River, the works will be executed from the river mouth on Bay Street, to the culvert adjacent to the Singer Warehouse in Block 2000, Old Montrose, while in the South River, the works will run from the bridge on Halifax Street upriver to the Paul-over turn-off on Murray’s Village Road.

Both projects are being implemented by the Economic Planning and Sustainable Development Division, in the Ministry of Finance, Economic Planning, Sustainable Development and Information.







