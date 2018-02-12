TBPO FOOTBALL OPENING RESULTS

The opening match of the Inaugural CARIB/COMSPORT Top Belair Progressive Organisation Football Championship took place on Saturday, when Grove Street Catalans defeated COMPUTEC Older Boys 6-1 at the Dauphine playing Field.

Najima Burgin netted a hat-trick, Jowan Sawyers scored two, and Don Laborde contributed one to Grove Street Catalans.

Tyrone Prince scored the only goal for COMPUTEC Older Boys.

Yesterday, 1998 Hillside Rollers defeated AC Roma 3-1. Juma Jilkes scored two of the goals for 1998 Hillside Rollers, and Shaun Durham netted one. The goal for AC Roma was scored by Ashwin Richards.

At the same venue this afternoon, Street Kickers will meet Dream FC at 4:30.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related