INTER-CHURCH TABLE TENNIS RESULTS

Church of Christ and the Methodist Church won opening matches in the Church Table Tennis Championship organized by the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Table Tennis Association at the West St. George Secondary School in Belair last night.

The Church of Christ defeated Harvest Bible Chapel three sets to love; Junior Byron-Cox beat Al Blake 11-4, 14-12, Mark Charles got the better of Devon Blake, 11-8, 11-2, and Mirac Creese overcame Ajani Hinds 17-15, 9-11, 11-4.

In the other match, the Methodist Church defeated Sudden Adventist Church three sets to love; Akeil De Roche flew past Dr. Junior Ackie 12-10, 11-6, Jurese Nelson triumphed over Anthony Patterson 11-4, 11-4, and Joshua Joseph made light work of Philbert Prescott 11-3, 11-1.

Today, Layou Miracle Church will face Church of Christ, Faith Temple will clash with Harvest Bible Chapel, Kingdom Life Ministries will meet Diamond Evangelical Church, Adventist Church will play against Diamond Evangelical Church in the latter back-to-back matches, and the Methodist Church will tackle Sudden Adventist Church.

Matches will continue this evening at 7:00 also at the West St. George Secondary School in Belair.







