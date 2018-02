The CARIB/COMSPORT Top Belair Progressive Organisation Football Championship took place yesterday afternoon, when Street Kickers secured a 3-2 victory over Dream FC at the Dauphine playing Field.

Adamo Johnson, Shane Jackson, and Kevin Audain scored a goal each for Street Kickers. Joborn Cunningham converted both goals for Dream FC. The Championship will rest today and Tomorrow afternoon match will be between Sentry Insurance FC Champions and Shooting Stars at 4:30.







