GRAMMAR SCHOOL AND HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS

The St. Vincent Grammar School and the Girls High School jointly held the Kingstown Co-operative Credit Union’s Athletics Championships today at the Arnos Vale Sport Complex from 9:30 this morning.

In the Grammar School Championship, Lopey House with 881 points head the standings, second is Reeves House with 870, Miller House third with 810, and followed by Crick House on 808 points.

Moffett House with 896 points are leading the Girl’s High School Championship, second is Staff House with 869, Headmistress House third with 839, and fourth is Grimble House on 756 points.

A total of 42 Events contested today at the Championships.







