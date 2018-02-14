SVG COMMUNITY COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Defending champions, Year One DASGS Shooters, Year Two DASGS Pacers and Just Graduated Combined won their matches yesterday in the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Community College QUICKCASH Basketball Championship at the Villa Campus of the College to confirm places in the Final on Friday afternoon.

Year One DASGS Shooters dominated the match against BlueChip Basketball Academy with an 87-6 win, after Lemus Christopher scored 38 points and Donis Daniel had 24 points.

Year Two DASGS Pacers sealed their place in the Final with a 79-13 victory over Year Two DTVE Ballers. Marcus Thomas scored 27 points and Oscar Hutchinson added 18 points for Year Two DASGS Pacers.

Just Graduated Combined won yesterday afternoon’s other match with a 45-29 victory over Year Two DTVE Hornets.

Lennox Ince with 22 points, led the scoring for Just Graduated Combined and Givin Forde scored 18 points. Leymahrr Campbell, with 21 points, was top scorer for Year One DTVE Hornets.







