GRAMMAR SCHOOL AND HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS

Reeves House took the St. Vincent Grammar School Athletics Title, and Moffett House were crowned champions of the Girls High School’s Athletics yesterday in the 2018 GECCU St. Vincent Grammar School/Girls High School Track and Field Championships at the Arnos Vale Sports Complex.

Moffett House topped the Girls High School Championship with their tally of (1,078 points). Two points separated second placed, Headmistress House (1,048 points), and third placed, Staff House (1,046 points), with Grimble House in fourth position with (919 points).

Marika Baptiste of Headmistress House emerged the Girls High School’s Junior Champion and Victrix Ludorum with a total of 58 points. Brianna Nash of Moffett House was Intermediate Champion. Weslicia Bennett of Moffett House earned 48 points to be the Senior Champion.

Reeves House with a tally of 1,086 points clinched the St. Vincent Grammar School Athletics Title. Lopey House were second with 1,055 points, Crick House third with 1,040 points and fourth was Millar House with 973 points.

Junior Champion was Cody Bartley of Reeves House with 40 points. The Senior Champion was Javon Rawlins of Millar House. Intermediate Champion with 74 points was Handel Roban.

Roban also took with him the Intermediate 1500 and 400-metres records held by Kevin Young’s 1999 record of 4 minutes, 38.89 seconds was reset at 4 minutes, 38.36 seconds, whilst Mc Kish Compton was on hand to see his 2013 record of 52.03 seconds in the 400-metres revised to 51.18 seconds.







