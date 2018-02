MS JUDITH ALMARIE SKERRITT better known as JUDY of New Montrose and Block 2000, Old Montrose died on Monday February 12th at the age of 50. The funeral takes place on Tuesday February 20th at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Kingstown according to Anglican Rites. The service begins at 2pm. Burial will be at the Kingstown Cemetery.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related