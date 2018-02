Dynamic Girls of Chateaubelair and Campden Park Warriors won matches over the weekend in the North Leeward Netball Championship at the Hard Court of the Petit Bordel Secondary School.

Dynamic Girls of Chateaubelair gained a 22-14 victory over Troumaca Attackers, and Campden Park Warriors had the better of Star Girls (2), 29-17.







