PSU 75th ANNIVERSARY

The St. Vincent and the Public Service Union will be celebrating its 75th Anniversary on Wednesday February 21st, under the theme: 75 years of resilience ~ moving forward as a stronger Public Service Union.

To mark the occasion, the Union will be hosting a series of activities. A Church Service was held on Sunday February 18th at the Kingstown Methodist Church.

And, on Wednesday February 21st, there will be a radio address by PSU President Elroy Boucher, as well as a Ground-Breaking Ceremony at the PSU Building at McKies Hill.

This will be followed by a social evening for members of the Union at Frenches House.

The activities will culminate on Wednesday February 28th, with a Panel Discussion at the Kingstown Methodist Church Hall

The PSU says, with 75 years of history, it stands ready to continue to pursue its goals and objectives as it strives to ensure that the rights of workers are recognized.

The Union said it has endured many challenges and weathered many storms, but is determined to remain steadfast and resilient.







