The VITA Malt/HDLT Richland Park Netball Championship took place over the weekend, when High Park United defeated 3Js Valley Strikers 69-22, while CMT Outta Trouble beat Vsport Youths 43-22 and Vultures won from Island Blend Success 66-40. Also, Bruce Law Chambers Greggs beat Vsport Youths 28-21 and J and G Scorchers defeated Young Strugglers 68-62.

This afternoon at 5:30, High Park United will meet Vultures, and Bruce Law Chambers Greggs will oppose Young Strugglers in the afternoon’s second match.







