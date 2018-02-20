INTER-CHURCH TABLE TENNIS RESULTS

There were victory for Arnos Vale Methodist Church, and Church of Christ last night in the Churches Table Tennis Championship organized by the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Table Tennis Association at the West St. George Secondary School in Belair.

Arnos Vale Methodist Church defeated Sudden District Adventist Church three games to two; Nixon Louis beat Akeil De Roche 6-11, 11-3, 11-7, Jurese Nelson made light work of Anthony Patterson 11-3, 11-7, and Joshua Joseph also made light work of Junior Ackie 11-5, 11-1.

Nixon Louis served past Jurese Nelson 11-3, 7-11, 11-5, then, Akeil De Roche closed out the match, with a 14-12, 11-3 victory over Anthony Patterson.

In the second match, Church of Christ defeated Harvest Bible Chapel three games to one; Junior Byron-Cox started the roll beating Devon Blake 11-3, 12-10, Al Blake got the better of Mark Charles 7-11, 11-8, 11-9.

Mirac Creese smashed past Ajani Hinds 11-5, 11-8, then Mark Charles wrapped up the match by overcoming Devon Blake 11-9, 11-4.

The Championship will climax today at the same venue with the team semi-finals. Arnos Vale Methodist Church will take on Harvest Bible Chapel, and Sudden District Adventist Church will tackle Church of Christ. The Opening Singles will also take place today.







