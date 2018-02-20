SECONDARY SCHOOLS UNDER-19 CRICKET

This year’s Secondary Schools Under-19 40-overs Cricket Championship took place yesterday, when Emmanuel High School Mesopotamia defeated Thomas Saunders Secondary School by eight wickets at Arnos Vale (2) Playing Field.

Thomas Saunders Secondary School were dismissed for 89 off 21 overs after Keiron Williams had taken 4-39 and Zadian Da Breo captured 3-11.

Emmanuel High School Mesopotamia lost two wickets and took 13.1 overs to reach their target achieve victory, scoring 90 runs off 13.1 overs.

Keiron Williams was top-scorer with 32. He was supported by Jerod Edwards who made 27 not out. For Thomas Saunders Secondary School, Keadon Hackshaw took the two wickets to have fallen for 22 runs.

Sandy Bay Secondary School won by default from St Clair Dacon Secondary School who did not turn-up for yesterday’s third scheduled match at the London Playing Field in Sandy Bay.

Tomorrow’s matches will be between West St George Secondary and Emanuel High School Mesopotamia at Arnos Vale (2), and Dr. J. P Eustace Secondary against Troumaca/Ontario Secondary School at Buccament.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related