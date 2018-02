A Grenada Male Netball Team will play three matches during a tour of St Vincent and the Grenadines from March 2nd to 4th.

The matches are scheduled to play at Keartons Hard Court on 2nd March, Georgetown on 3rd March, and at the opening of the National Netball Championships at the Kingstown Netball Centre in New Montrose on March 4th.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related