The 2018 St Vincent and the Grenadines Community College QUICKCASH Volleyball Championship will open today 1:30 at the Villa Campus.

Six teams are competing, Year one DASGS, Year one Technical and Vocational, Division of Nursing Education. Teacher Education Division, Year two Technical and Year two DASGS.

This afternoon’s matches will be at 2:00 between Year one Technical and Vocational and Year one DASGS. At 3:00, Teachers Education Division will oppose Year two DASGS.







