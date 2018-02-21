KFC GRENADA RELAY CLASSICS

The St Vincent and the Grenadines Athletics Club, IDAT dominated the Grenada Relay Classic by winning 7 of the 9 events in which they competed in last weekend’s Grenada Relay Classic at the Kirani James Stadium in St George’s.

IT DAT Athletics Club won the Boys Distance Medley Open in a new record time of 10 minutes, 28.88 seconds.

Distance Medley Girls U20….2nd

Distance Medley Men OPEN….1st…New Record

4x200m Girls U20 …1st…New Record

4x200m Men Open…1st…New Record

Sprint Medley Girls U20..1st…

Sprint Medley Men Open…1st..New Record

4x100m Girls U20….1st…..

4x100m Men Open…6th

4x400m Girls U20…teams withdrew…lol

4x400m Men Open…1st New Record (3:14.57)







