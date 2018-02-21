SECONDARY SCHOOLS UNDER-15 CRICKET

The Under-15 Secondary Schools 2018 Cricket Championship came to an end, when St. Vincent Grammar School defeated George Stephens Secondary School at the Arnos Vale Sports Complex in a match reduced to 22 overs because of rain. They won the Title after a 68-runs victory.

The scores: The St Vincent Grammar School 153-6 off 22 overs (Keiann Mc Millan 44 not out, Joe William 3-28, Esron Thomas 2-43), George Stephens Secondary School 85 off 21.5 overs (Luke Wilson 5-14).

Keiann McMillan of the St Vincent Grammar School with his tally of 98 runs scored the most runs in the Championship.

There was a three-way tie for the Most Wickets in the Championship between, Omarion Bowens of the Sandy Bay Secondary School (9 for 54), Newton Browne of the St Vincent Grammar School (9-49), and Luke Wilson also of the St Vincent Grammar School (9-34).

Newton Browne of the St Vincent Grammar School made a total 73 runs and took 9-49 in the Championship to emerge at the Most Valuable Player (MVP).







