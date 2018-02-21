SVG COMMUNITY COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Defending Champions, Technical and Vocational Division and Year Two Arts, Sciences and General Studies made winning starts yesterday to the 2018 St Vincent and the Grenadines Community College QUICKCASH Volleyball Championship at the Villa Campus.

Technical and Vocational Division defeated Year One Arts, Sciences and General Studies in straight sets 25-12, 25-22.

Year Two Arts, Sciences and General Studies also gained straight sets victory over the Division of Teacher Education 25-11, 25-13.

The Championship will continue on Friday.







