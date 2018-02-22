NLA SVG MASTERS FOOTBALL OPENING MATCHES

The 2018 National Lotteries Authority SVG Masters Football Championship will get underway this Sunday at Victoria Park with three matches.

Calliaqua Masters will clash with the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Masters at 5:00, then SESCO Masters will tackle Vintage Gold Masters at 7:00, and defending champions, COMPUTEC VINCY Masters will play against Murray Village Masters at 9:00 p. m.

Prior to the opening matches, there will be a brief Opening Ceremony by Government and Sports Officials.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related