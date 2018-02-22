SVG VOLLEYBALL ISLAND TOUR OPENING RESULTS

Four Clubs competed in last weekend’s St. Vincent and the Grenadines Volleyball Island Tour with matches in the first round 4-member Women’s and Men’s Divisions at the Girls High School Hard Court in Kingstown.

The Clubs took part were Country Roots, Gremlins, Alliance and Unique Touch.

Country Roots took a clean sweep of the Junior and Senior Women’s and Men’s Divisions respectively.

The four member teams from Country Roots dug, blocked and spiked their way to victory undefeated for the Men’s, however, a nail biting comeback from the Gremlin Girls

broke their streak.

Country Roots amassed a total of 21 tour points with Gremlins, 12 points, Alliance 10 points and Unique Touch 5 points.

The Island Tour now moves to its second stop at the Belair Hard Court next month.







