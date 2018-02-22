TBPO FOOTBALL RESULTS

In the CARIB/COMSPORT Top Belair Progressive Organisation Football Championship, COMPUTEC Older Boys outplayed Sentry Insurance FC Champions beating them 8-2 yesterday afternoon at the Dauphine playing Field.

Lezlo McKenzie netted six goals for COMPUTEC Older Boys, supported with a goal each by Delatno Morgan and Christopher “BRAZILIAN” Harry.

Jalarno Da Souza and JAH-VA Audain scored for Sentry Insurance FC Champions.

1998 Hillside Rollers will meet COMPUTEC Dream FC also at the Dauphine Playing Field this afternoon at 4:30.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related