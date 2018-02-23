NLA SVG MASTERS FOOTBALL OPENING MATCHES

The 2018 National Lotteries Authority SVG Masters Football Championship will get underway this Sunday at Victoria Park with three matches.

In the afternoon at 5:00, Calliaqua Masters will clash with the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Masters, then SESCO Masters will tackle Vintage Gold Masters at 7:00, and defending champions, COMPUTEC VINCY Masters will play against Murray Village Masters at 9:00.

Prior to the opening matches, there will be an Opening Ceremony by Government and Sports Officials.

In the meantime, the Calliaqua Masters will meet this afternoon 5:00 at the Calliaqua Playing Field to discuss plans for this year’s Championship.







