POLICE-ST HILL ARREST

Police arrested and charged Jerroy Phillips, 21yrs Fisherman of Redemption Sharpes and Anthony Hope, 16yrs Electrician of Belair on Wednesday for entering the St. Hill Insurance Limited building as trespassers, with intent to commit an offence.

According to the Police, the Burglars gained entry into the building, by forced entry through a door and burglar bar on the western side of the building.

The men were also charged for damage to property of St. Hill Insurance Limited, amounting to $3,645.00 EC-dlrs.

The Burglary occurred at Kingstown between 2:00am and 3:10am on Sunday February 18th.

The men were scheduled to appear before the Kingstown Magistrates Court to be arraigned.







