SHARPES SHOOTING

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a shooting incident which occurred in Redemption Sharpes about 7:05am on Thursday.

Police said, according to reports, Rayshawn Gibson, a 23 years old Labourer of Redemption Sharpes was shot in his left wrist while walking along the Redemption Sharpes public road, by an unknown named assailant wearing a hoodie.

According to the Police, the victim was chased by the assailant who pointed a gun at him and opened fire.

Gibson was taken to the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital where he was treated and discharged.

The Police are asking anyone with information that would assist in the investigation of this incident, to Contact the officer in charge Criminal Investigations Department (CID), the Major Crimes Unit (MCU) or any Police Station in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.







