SVG PREMIER DIVISION CRICKET AVERAGES

Opening batsman, Atticus Browne of Victors (1) topped the batting average for this year’s National Lotteries Authority Premier Division Cricket Championship which ended last weekend.

Browne scored 335 runs in the 8 innings of the 5 matches he played for an average of 55.83. His highest score was 91. He scored 4 fifties.

Casmond Walters of Team Rivals made 321 runs from 7 innings of his 5 matches. He average 64.2 with a highest score of 119 runs. He also scored 3 fifties.

Donwell Hector of Victors (1) scored a total of 281 runs for the season including two hundreds. His highest score was 146 runs in his 7 innings for an average of 40.14.

Victors (1) won the Premier Division Cricket Championship with (79 points) and were followed by Team Rivals on (72 points), Police (2) on (71 points), last year’s champion, FLOW Radcliffe on (54 points), Guardian General Saints with (34 points) and Providence Electronic Solutions North Leeward with (25 points).







