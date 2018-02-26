Regional Cricket

Roland Cato’s 54 off 64 balls helped the Windward Islands score 236-7 with three balls to spare to defeat Barbados by thee wickets and clinch the Regional Super/50 Cricket title at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua and Barbuda on Saturday night.

Cato went to bat with the Windward Islands on 72-3. He and Kavem Hodge (38) shared a third wicket stand of 80 to lay the foundation for the victory that was later sealed with run-a-ball contributions from Kyle Mayers (32) and Alick Athanaze (23 not out). Medium pacer, Dominic Drakes was Barbados’ most successful bowler, taking 3-38 in his ten overs.

Barbados, who won the toss in the day/night final and batted first, suffered a collapse from 187- 4 to 195-8. Jonathan Carter (80) put on 69 for the second wicket with captain, Kraigg Brathwaite (30), and 68 for the third with Roston Chase (44) after Omar Phillips had fallen in the second over. But the combination of off-spinner, Shane Shillingford (2-44), left-arm, medium pacer, Obed McCoy (2 for 29) and left-arm, leg-spinner, Larry Edwards (2-41) brought the Windward Islands back into the game.

The final scores: Barbados 232-9 off 50 overs (Jonahtan Carter 80, Roston Chase 44, Kraigg Brathwaite 30, Shane Shillingford 2-44, Obed Mc Coy 2-29, Òarry Edwards 2-41), the Windward Islands 236-7 off 49.3 overs (Roland Cato 54, Kavem Hodge 38, Kyle Mayers 32, Alick Athanaze 23 nor out, Dominica Drakes 3-36).







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related