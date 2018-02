Here are the results of the weekend’s matches in the VITA Malt/KDLT Richland Park Netball Championship.

Vultures defeated V-sport Youth 50-25. 3Js Valley Strikers won by default from Island Blend Success. High Park United beat J and G Scorchers 79-42, and J and G Scorchers won from Young Strugglers 60-52.

At 5.30 p. m today, High Park United will play against Vultures. The winners will meet J and G Scorchers in the final on 11th March, when the third-place will also be decided.







