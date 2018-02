Special Olympics St. Vincent and the Grenadines will launch its “Take us to the World – Journey to Abu Dhabi” Fundraising Activities on 2nd of March with a Tag Day to raise funds to send a team to the 2019 Special Olympics in Abu Dhabi in March next year.

St Vincent and the Grenadines won 4 gold medals, 9 silver and 5 bronze medals at the last Special Olympics in California, USA in 2015.







