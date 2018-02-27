NLA PREMIER DIVISION 50-OVERS CRICKET RESULTS

Hyron Shallow’s hundred was the highlight last weekend as Team Rivals, Police (2), and FLOW Radcliffe won matches in the opening Round of the National Lotteries Authority Premier Division 50-overs Cricket Championships.

Team Rivals trounced Providence Electronics Solution North Leeward by 246 runs.

The scores: Team Rivals 321 for 7 off 45-overs; Hyron Shallow 145 off 143 balls, including 14 fours and 4 sixes, Casmond Walters 73; Shamon Hooper 2 for 45, Kevin Small 2 for 46, Donald Delpesche 2 for 51.

Providence Electronics Solution North Leeward 75 off 30-overs; Shamon Hooper 28; Olanzo Jackson 3 for 3, Rasheed Frederick 2 for 6, Asif Hooper 2 for 26.

Police (2) had a comfortable 7-wicket over Guardian General Saints.

The scores: Guardian General Saints 133 off 37.4-overs; Jeremy Layne 39; Casnell Morris 5 for 16, Police (2) 137 for 3 off 20-overs; Andrew Thomas 71, Desron Maloney 29.

FLOW Radcliffe overcame Victors (1) winning by 3 wickets.

The scores: Victors (1) 132 off 41.4-overs; Norlan Williams 34, Alston Bobb 30; Othneil Lewis 3 for 19, Tishawn Pope 2 for 12, FLOW Radcliffe 138 for 7 off 26.2-overs; Lindon James 30 not out, Deron Greaves 29 retired out; Alston Bobb 4 for 32.







