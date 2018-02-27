SECONDARY SCHOOLS UNDER-19 CRICKET

St. Martin’s Secondary School defeated Thomas Saunders Secondary School by 8 wickets at Arnos Vale (2) Playing Field yesterday in the Secondary Schools Under-19 40-overs Cricket Championship.

The scores: Thomas Saunders Secondary School 59 off 15.2-overs; (Jerden Jacobs 6 for 21, Diel Spring 3 for 15), St. Martin’s Secondary School 60 for 2 off 18-overs; (Jerden Jacobs 28 not out, Jaemari Charles 2 for 5).

Today, Georgetown Secondary School will meet North Union Secondary School at the Park Hill Playing Field. West St. George Secondary School will oppose the St. Vincent Grammar School at Arnos Vale (2) Playing Field, and Dr. J. P Eustace Memorial Secondary School will play against Central Leeward Secondary School at the Buccament Bay Playing Field.







