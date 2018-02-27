SVG BREWERY GUINNESS POOL RESULTS

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Brewery/Guinness National Pool Championship took place last Friday night, when Kimron Padmore of Buccament won the latest game, beating Lloyd Thomas of Richland Park in the best of three games of the 1st Round at the Skyline Disco in Bequia.

Kimron Padmore of Buccament pocketed EC$600.00 for his victory.

The next game is scheduled for this Friday night at Drop-off Bar in San Souci at 8:00.

The Final is scheduled for Saturday 24th March, with the winner collecting EC$6000.00.







