SVG COMMUNITY COLLEGE TENNIS RESULTS

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Community College Open Singles Tennis Championship took place yesterday, when Ariel Ryan and Richard Hoyte emerged winners in the Women’s and Men’s Titles respectively at the National Tennis Centre in Villa.

The Tournament is a requirement of the SBA’s for Year Two Physical Education Programme.

Ryan defeated Daneel McPhy 4-LOVE, 4-LOVE to take the Women’s Title. On her way to the Final, she also beat Zonea Weekes and Zeanna Alexander in the preliminary round.

The Men’s Title was won by Richard Hoyte who came from a set down to beat Arnel Horne 4-6, 6-4 and 6-1 in the Final. Hoyte had earlier beaten Sobato Mc Dowall and Keshawn Butcher in straight set to advance to the Final.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related