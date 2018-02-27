TBPO FOOTBALL RESULTS

1998 Hillside Rollers went on a goal scoring spree yesterday afternoon at the Dauphine Playing Field beating COMPUTEC Older Boys 7-1 in the CARIB/COMSPORT Top Belair Progressive Organisation Football Championship.

Juma Gilkes scored two of goals for 1998 Hillside Rollers, and there was a goal each by Brad Richards, Tevin Gloster, Omar Cupid, Delarno Webb, and Zeddy Millington.

Hance John netted the goal for COMPUTEC Older Boys.

Royal Roots will play against Coreas Distribution Older Boys this afternoon at 4:30 also at the Dauphine Playing Field.







