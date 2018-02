The Division of Physical Education and Sports will continue its Monthly Fitness Walk this afternoon at 4:30.

The Walk will commence at its usual place at the Kingstown Vegetable Market, down to Rose Place, up Nine Steps, through the Kingstown Cemetery and through Upper New Montrose, crossing the Leeward Highway at the Walker Piece Intersection, up to the Governor General’s Residence, back to the Leeward Highway and ends at the Kingstown Vegetable Market.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related