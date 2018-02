The Secondary Schools Under-19 40-overs Cricket Championship took place yesterday at the Arnos Vale (2) Playing Field, when the St. Vincent Grammar School defeated West St. George Secondary School by 151.

The scores: St. Vincent Grammar School 218; Newton Browne 51, Handel Roban 42, Jeden Delpeche 25, Chad Stough 3 for 42, Denroy Hazel 2 for 36, Shamar Tittle 2 for 52.

West St. George Secondary School 67; Luke Wilson 3 for 12, Kemron Strough 3 for 24, Solomon Bascombe 3 for 30.







