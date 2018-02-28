MR ALPHEUS BENEDICT GRANT better known as SHEMMIE of Vermont and Lowmans Windward died on Thursday February 15th at the age of 57. He was a Retired Sergeant of the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force. The funeral takes place on Sunday March 4th at the Paradise Seventh Day Adventist Church, Vermont. The body lies at the church from 1:00pm. The service begins at 2:00pm. Burial will be at the Penniston Cemetery.

The Vans “Little G” and “Upgrade” will transport persons wishing to attend the funeral.







