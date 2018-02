MS AMORLIA LUCRETIA ABBOTT of Arnos Vale died on Saturday February 24th at the age of 35. The funeral takes place on Saturday March 3rd at the Hope for Life Restoration Ministries in Arnos Vale. The body lies at the church from 1:30pm. The service begins at 2:00pm. Burial will be at the Kingstown Cemetery.







