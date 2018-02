The North Leeward Netball Championship took place last weekend, when Layou Warriors defeated Northern Girls Juniors 15-4 at the Hard Court of the Petit Bordel Secondary School.

In other results, Campden Park Warriors had a 29-14 victory over Layou Seniors, Star Girls (1) of Barrouallie had the better of Peto Girls 35-17, and Peto Girls and Troumaca Attackers played to a 21-21 tie.

The Championship will continue next weekend.







