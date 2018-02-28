SVG COMMUNITY COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Defending champions, Technical and Vocational Division and Year Two Arts, Sciences and General Studies continued their winning ways in the 2018 QUICKCASH St. Vincent and the Grenadines Community College Inter Divisional Volleyball Championship at the Villa Campus yesterday afternoon.

Year Two Arts, Sciences and General Studies defeated Year One Arts, Sciences and General Studies 25-15, 26-24 for their second consecutive victory, and Technical and Vocational Division beat the Division of Teacher Education 25-10, 25-17.

This afternoon at 2:00, Year Two Arts, Sciences and General Studies will play against Technical and Vocational Division, and Year One Arts, Sciences and General Studies will meet the Division of Teacher Education at 3:00.







