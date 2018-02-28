SVG TABLE TENNIS TEAM IN CUBA

A four-man St. Vincent and the Grenadines Table Tennis team will compete in the Central American and Caribbean Games (CAC) Qualifying Table Tennis Championship in Cuba from today to March 3rd.

The team is Carlton Daniel (Captain), Damion Dublin, Kavir Gaymes and Romano Spencer, Montgomery Howard is the Manager, with Joseph Carrington the Coach.

The other countries in the Championship are Barbados, Belize, the Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Guatemala, Haiti, Jamaica, Mexico and Venezuela.

This year’s Central American and Caribbean Games will take place in Colombia from July 19th to August 3rd.







