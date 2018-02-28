VINCY ROWER JAHEED THOMAS OLYMPIC GAMES

Vincentian, JA-HEED Thomas has been awarded a University place to compete in rowing at the Buenos Aires 2018 Youth Olympic Games from 6th to 18th October.

As part of preparation for the Games, Thomas, accompanied by coach, Nicha Branker is attending training at the Oklahoma City National High Performance Centre. The training which began on Sunday and will run to 6th April is being managed by US Rowing Coach, Reilly Dampeer.

Over the past seven years, the Oklahoma City National High Performance Centre has played an important role in developing World-Class Athletes, and have partnered with US Rowing to create a clear pathway for Athletes to develop and succeed.

Thomas, fellow rower, Rashida Williams and coach, Jason Gibson will attend the International Rowing Federation’s Development Camp and 2018 Youth Olympic Games Qualifying Tournament in Chile from 12th to 22nd April.







