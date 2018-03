The Central American and Caribbean Table Tennis Qualifying Championships took place yesterday in Cuba, when St Vincent and the Grenadines were beaten 3-0 by Guyana in their opening matches.

In the Men’s Singles, Christopher Franklyn of Guyana defeated Carlton Daniel 11/6, 11/2, 11/6, and Guyanese, Shemar Britton defeated Kavir Gaymes 11/4 11/7, 11/6.

In the doubles, Nigel Bryan and Shemar Britton beat the Vincentian pair of Romano Spencer and Kavir Gaymes 12/10, 12/10, 11/7.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related