SVG COMMUNITY COLLEGE TOUR OF CANOUAN

A 24-member French Verandah St Vincent and the Grenadines Community College team will leave main-island, St Vincent on Friday for their 2018 tour of Canouan where they will play three Basketball games and two football matches.

The Football team includes Jahvan Peters, Omar Cupid, Leon Wickam (Junior), Villon Bibby, Aju Cain, Kyle Browne, Jaron Adams, Erel Hector, Troy Archibald, Antony Hazel, Faron Kelly, Javon Adams, Tanvior Forde, and Mikeal Quashie,

The basketball team is Marcus Thomas, Oscar Hutcinson, Krista Bailey, Kristy Bailey, Donis Daniel, Donja Penniston and Aaron Bacchus, with a Management team comprising Wesley Charles and Roxell John.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related