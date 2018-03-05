BIABOU FOOTBALL OPENED

Defending champions, SV United of Georgetown defeated Bruce Law Chambers Sparta FC of Diamonds Village 3-1 in yesterday afternoon’s opening match of the 2018 Hairoun Biabou Football League at the Biabou Playing Field.
Shaville Barker, Jay-Z Ryan and Tecklan Spring scored a goal each for SV United.
The goal for Bruce Law Chambers Sparta FC was scored by Tevin Samuel.
Nine of the registered 16 teams took part in the March-pass of the Opening Ceremony which was addressed by Government and Sports Officials. The League will continue tomorrow.
