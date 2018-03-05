NATIONAL WOMEN’S CRICKET RESULTS

There were victories for JG Tigress and United Survivors last weekend in the National Women’s 40-overs Cricket Championship.

JG Tigress continued their winning ways with their fourth straight victory beating Super Strikers by 7 wickets.

The scores: Super Strikers 185 for 9 in a match reduced to 36-overs due to rain; Juliana Nero 83, Hazell-Ann Foster 32; Stacy-Ann Adams 4 for 25, Samantha King 2 for 33.

JG Tigress 188 for 3 off 31-overs; Stacy-Ann capped a good game hitting 76 not out, Samantha King 50, Zavian Stephens 24 not out.

United Survivors made light work of Radcliffe Girls winning quite comfortably by 10 wickets.

Radcliffe Girls 40 off 15-overs, the match was reduced to 25-overs because of wet pitch; Alisha Charles 15; Samantha Lynch and Chemar Wright took two wickets apiece.

United Survivors 43 without loss off 4-overs; Cordel Jack 27 not out.







