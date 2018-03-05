Dye’s Fried Chicken and Tanty’s Food and Beverages won matches in the Primus Mini Mart Largo Height Football Championship at the Largo Height Playing Field yesterday.

There was a major upset amidst much excitement as defending champions, Dougie’s Punch of Cream suffered a humiliating 3-nil defeat by DYE-E’s Fried Chicken.

The goals were scored by Jovan Johnson (2), and Arnosberrie John netted the other goal.

In an earlier match, host Primus Mini Mart was beaten by Tanty’s Food and Beverages 4-1.

Devon John and Jarrell McMasters converted two goals each for Tanty’s Food and Beverages.

Raffique Rogers netted the lone goal for Primus Mini Mart.







