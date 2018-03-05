SVG COMMUNITY COLLEGE TOUR OF CANOUAN

The St Vincent and the Grenadines Community College French Verandah Football team completed their tour of Canouan yesterday with a 4-nil win in their second game against Canouan All Stars, while the Basketball Team were beaten 54-51.

Lemus Christopner initiated the football victory after converting a header from a free kick in the 30th minute, before scoring a right footed bicycle kick in the 60th minute, then a left footed tap in, five minutes later. Mikal Quashie sealed the win with a header in the 83rd minute.

Canouan All Stars defeated St Vincent and the Grenadines Community College 54-51 in yesterday’s third basketball match of the tour. The Canouan All Stars led 11-8 at the end the first quarter, before the St Vincent and the Grenadines Community College took a 28-27 lead at the end of the second quarter. Canouan All Stars regained control with a 44-33 lead when the third quarter ended, to finally win at 54-51.

The St Vincent and the Grenadines Community College teams will return to main-island St Vincent today.







