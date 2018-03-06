GRASS ROOTS DOUBLE TENNIS RESULTS

O-NIKE Span and Nadine Harry defeated Grant Connell 8-6 at the Grand View Hotel Tennis Court at Villa yesterday afternoon in the opening match of the Lewis Pharmacy Grass Root Tennis Club Mixed Doubles Championship.

Eight mixed Doubles Teams are taking part in the Championship being contested in two Groups. Khir Higgins and Michelle Gun-Munroe are top seeds in Group (1), with second seeds, Nictello and Akeisha Low heading Group (2).

Corey Huggins and Sherry-Ann John will meet Kirk Da Silva and Shaquille Branker this afternoon at 4:45.







